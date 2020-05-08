Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.90, 411,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 428,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 14.76.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
