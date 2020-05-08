Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.90, 411,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 428,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $490.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

