Artfinity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.53 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.31 million and $8.53 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

