Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Up 6.1%

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.94 and last traded at $85.38, 1,508,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,210,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

