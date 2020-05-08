Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading 6.4% Higher

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.13, 1,945,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,368,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

