Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Earnings Beat

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $19.89, approximately 349,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 269,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $650.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

