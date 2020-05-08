Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 14,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $811.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 125.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,663 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,614.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,831 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $52,018.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,165 shares of company stock valued at $344,097 over the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

