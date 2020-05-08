Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 604,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

