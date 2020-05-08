At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 1,529,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,572,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

