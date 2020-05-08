Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Receives Sell Rating from Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHOF. Scotiabank cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,641. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

