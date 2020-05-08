Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.629-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of ATKR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 433,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.