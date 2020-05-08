Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.63. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,930.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

