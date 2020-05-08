Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,031.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $220,031.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

