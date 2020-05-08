Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Shares Down 5.1%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $96.55, 1,121,951 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,023,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

