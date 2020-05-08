Atonomi Achieves Market Cap of $112,766.35 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $112,766.35 and $16.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

