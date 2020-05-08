Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 158,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

