Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,051,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 242.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.81. 346,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

