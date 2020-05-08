Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 49.8% of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.68. The stock had a trading volume of 264,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average is $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

