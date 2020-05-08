Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 786,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,028.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

