Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 786,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,028.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
