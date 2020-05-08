AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

AXTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,435. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXT by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AXT by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in AXT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $3,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

