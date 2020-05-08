B. Riley Raises Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $30.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 240,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

