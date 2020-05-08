Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $469,811,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 30.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553,108 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.77. 3,222,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,647. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

