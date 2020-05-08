Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

BLDP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,867. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

