Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,820,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.