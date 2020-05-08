Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 586,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

