Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,324. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

