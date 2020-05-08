Banyan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for approximately 6.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $32.89. 736,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

