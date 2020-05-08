Banyan Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,792 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 4.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $468,494,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Shares of PH stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,575. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

