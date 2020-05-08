Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,897 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 4.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.26. 664,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

