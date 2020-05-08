Barclays Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $390.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.32. The stock had a trading volume of 423,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,254. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $367.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.69.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NetEase by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

