Barclays Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $34.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,409. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

