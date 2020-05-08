Barclays Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Delek US stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 1,355,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

