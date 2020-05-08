Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

BBSI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 71,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,601. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 30.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

