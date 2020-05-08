Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
BBSI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 71,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,601. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.
In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
