Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,386. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

