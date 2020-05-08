Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,681. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.69.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.42.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

