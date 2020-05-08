Bata Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $45,403.48 and approximately $237.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00478843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.