Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 4,050,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of $229.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.82.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$445.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

