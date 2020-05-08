Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 206.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $256.25. 1,258,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

