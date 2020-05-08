Beetle Coin (BEET) Achieves Market Cap of $963,242.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $963,242.00 and approximately $33,620.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045399 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.