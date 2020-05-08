Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.44 and last traded at $153.42, 302,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 323,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,366,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,761,191.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.