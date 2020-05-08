Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS KGSPY remained flat at $$50.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

