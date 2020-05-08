Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

BHVN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 732,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,106. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

