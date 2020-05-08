BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, 3,550,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,636,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40.
BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.
