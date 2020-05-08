BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $59.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 430,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

