Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Cap of $92,355.82

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $92,355.82 and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00475720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00055848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

