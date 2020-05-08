BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $28,712.26 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,509,150 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

