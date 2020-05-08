Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 395,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

