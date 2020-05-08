Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.164-1.184 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,869. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

