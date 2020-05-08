Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.60%.
Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.
