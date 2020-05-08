Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of BLMN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $838.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

