BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.40 million.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,145. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. B. Riley cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

